Analyst Ratings for Chewy

Benzinga Insights  
March 31, 2021 9:31am   Comments
Within the last quarter, Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) has observed the following analyst ratings:

  Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 0 1
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 0 1
Indifferent 1 1 0 1
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Chewy. The company has an average price target of $93.25 with a high of $121.00 and a low of $76.00.

price target chart

 

This current average has increased by 14.92% from the previous average price target of $81.14.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts also give out recommendations like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on their overall evaluations of the corres ponding company. A "buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth, recommending traders to purchase the stock. Contrastingly, a "sell" means that an analyst believes the stock will trend downwards in that same time frame. A "hold" suggests that investors should not buy more of or sell any of the specified stock due to that analyst's prediction of stagnation.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Latest Ratings for CHWY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Mar 2021CitigroupInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Jan 2021UBSDowngradesNeutralSell

