Where Tesla Stands With Analysts

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2021 11:52am   Comments
Within the last quarter, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has observed the following analyst ratings:

  Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 2 1 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 2 3
Indifferent 1 0 3 4
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 1 3
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 25 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Tesla. The company has an average price target of $650.28 with a high of $1200.00 and a low of $90.00.

price target chart

 

This current average has increased by 39.17% from the previous average price target of $467.24.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts can recommend "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on that company's recent performance. "Buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, "Sell" implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. "Hold" suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021JefferiesMaintainsHold
Mar 2021MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Mar 2021New StreetUpgradesNeutralBuy

