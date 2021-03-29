 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Analyst Ratings for Microsoft

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2021 11:53am   Comments
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

  Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 1 6
Somewhat Bullish 0 1 2 7
Indifferent 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 19 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Microsoft. The company has an average price target of $281.26 with a high of $300.00 and a low of $256.00.

price target chart

 

This current average has increased by 10.38% from the previous average price target of $254.81.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts also give out recommendations like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on their overall evaluations of the corres ponding company. A "buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth, recommending traders to purchase the stock. Contrastingly, a "sell" means that an analyst believes the stock will trend downwards in that same time frame. A "hold" suggests that investors should not buy more of or sell any of the specified stock due to that analyst's prediction of stagnation.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Latest Ratings for MSFT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2021WedbushMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2021Piper SandlerReiteratesOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for MSFT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MDLACredit SuisseAssumes34.0
UPLDCredit SuisseAssumes58.0
OSCRMorgan StanleyInitiates Coverage On44.0
CREENew StreetInitiates Coverage On120.0
OSCRB of A SecuritiesInitiates Coverage On39.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
