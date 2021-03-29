 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Where Qualcomm Stands With Analysts

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2021 11:50am   Comments
Share:

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) within the last quarter:

  Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 3 2
Somewhat Bullish 0 2 1 1
Indifferent 0 0 1 1
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Qualcomm. The company has an average price target of $174.85 with a high of $200.00 and a low of $150.00.

price target chart

 

This current average represents a 6.56% increase from the previous average price target of $164.09.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts also give out recommendations like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on their overall evaluations of the corres ponding company. A "buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth, recommending traders to purchase the stock. Contrastingly, a "sell" means that an analyst believes the stock will trend downwards in that same time frame. A "hold" suggests that investors should not buy more of or sell any of the specified stock due to that analyst's prediction of stagnation.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Latest Ratings for QCOM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021Piper SandlerUpgradesNeutralOverweight
Mar 2021JP MorganMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for QCOM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (QCOM)

Parkervision Raises $3.6M In Private Placement As Court Delays Qualcomm Patent Infringement Trial
Looking Into Qualcomm's Return On Capital Employed
Qualcomm Said To Be Developing Android-Based Nintendo Switch Clone
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Exclusive: Airspan's CEO On Why The Company 'Defines The Terms' Of 5G Revolution
Huawei To Charge 5G Royalties From Apple, Samsung: Bloomberg
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MDLACredit SuisseAssumes34.0
UPLDCredit SuisseAssumes58.0
OSCRMorgan StanleyInitiates Coverage On44.0
CREENew StreetInitiates Coverage On120.0
OSCRB of A SecuritiesInitiates Coverage On39.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com