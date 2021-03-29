 Skip to main content

Analyst Ratings for Tesla

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2021 11:53am
Within the last quarter, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has observed the following analyst ratings:

  Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 2 1 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 2 3
Indifferent 1 0 3 4
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 1 3
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 25 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Tesla. The company has an average price target of $650.28 with a high of $1200.00 and a low of $90.00.

price target chart

 

This current average has increased by 39.17% from the previous average price target of $467.24.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts can recommend "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on that company's recent performance. "Buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, "Sell" implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. "Hold" suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021JefferiesMaintainsHold
Mar 2021MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Mar 2021New StreetUpgradesNeutralBuy

