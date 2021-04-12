12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) stock increased by 10.15% to $21.7 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 352 shares come close, making up 0.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.4 million.

Golden Nugget Online (NASDAQ:GNOG) stock rose 1.98% to $15.42. Golden Nugget Online's trading volume hit 39.6K shares by close, accounting for 1.68% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares rose 1.68% to $54.92. At the close, PubMatic's trading volume reached 4.4K shares. This is 0.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) stock moved upwards by 1.49% to $35.99. At the close, Jumia Technologies's trading volume reached 104.8K shares. This is 1.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) stock moved upwards by 1.48% to $28.67. MakeMyTrip's trading volume hit 5.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.84% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.

Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares increased by 1.33% to $13.31. This security traded at a volume of 4.5K shares come close, making up 0.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $268.5 million.

Losers

Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) stock declined by 3.89% to $19.81 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 85.1K, accounting for 4.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.

Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) stock declined by 2.46% to $6.36. Oriental Culture Holding's trading volume hit 2.3K shares by close, accounting for 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $128.8 million.

Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) shares fell 1.92% to $2.05. Remark Holdings's trading volume hit 10.6K shares by close, accounting for 0.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $204.8 million.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) stock declined by 1.81% to $2.17. Trading volume for this security closed at 852, accounting for 0.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares fell 1.7% to $138.65. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 111.1K shares, which is 0.25 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 billion.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) stock decreased by 1.54% to $66.9. Trading volume for this security closed at 48.4K, accounting for 4.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.