12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares moved upwards by 7.97% to $0.67 during Thursday's after-market session. Naked Brand Group's trading volume hit 9.2 million shares by close, accounting for 5.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $431.7 million.

Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) stock rose 4.15% to $26.06. This security traded at a volume of 913.8K shares come close, making up 67.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) shares moved upwards by 2.82% to $21.1. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 56.0K shares, which is 2.19 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 billion.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) shares increased by 1.52% to $15.9. This security traded at a volume of 532 shares come close, making up 0.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock rose 1.47% to $1.38. Uxin's trading volume hit 42.6K shares by close, accounting for 0.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $471.1 million.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares rose 1.17% to $2.58. This security traded at a volume of 7.6K shares come close, making up 0.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.5 million.

Losers

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) stock decreased by 6.52% to $38.04 during Thursday's after-market session. RumbleON's trading volume hit 2.8K shares by close, accounting for 3.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.8 million.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) shares decreased by 5.35% to $51.69. This security traded at a volume of 37.4K shares come close, making up 8.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) shares fell 3.87% to $3.23. Target Hospitality's trading volume hit 7.4K shares by close, accounting for 0.77% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $326.9 million.

Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) shares fell 2.88% to $10.15. At the close, Wunong Net Technology Co's trading volume reached 13.9K shares. This is 0.88% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) stock fell 2.07% to $9.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 450, accounting for 0.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.6 million.

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock declined by 1.47% to $4.72. This security traded at a volume of 2.5K shares come close, making up 0.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.4 million.