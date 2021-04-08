12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) shares increased by 6.17% to $9.98 during Thursday's after-market session. DiaMedica Therapeutics's trading volume hit 12.0K shares by close, accounting for 8.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $187.3 million.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) stock increased by 6.1% to $9.39. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.9 million, accounting for 18.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) stock moved upwards by 3.53% to $10.55. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 127.5K shares, which is 2.83 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $299.3 million.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) stock rose 3.44% to $1.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.3K, accounting for 0.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $178.4 million.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) stock moved upwards by 2.12% to $1.44. Trading volume for this security closed at 168.7K, accounting for 3.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.2 million.

Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) shares increased by 1.82% to $1.06. Trading volume for this security closed at 470, accounting for 0.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $89.3 million.

Losers

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) shares declined by 8.23% to $26.0 during Thursday's after-market session. Kura Oncology's trading volume hit 5.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock declined by 3.72% to $8.56. This security traded at a volume of 34.8K shares come close, making up 1.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $206.0 million.

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) stock decreased by 3.27% to $1.78. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 13.0K shares, which is 0.32 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.7 million.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares declined by 3.1% to $4.7. This security traded at a volume of 310 shares come close, making up 0.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $62.9 million.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) stock fell 3.05% to $55.06. Trading volume for this security closed at 626, accounting for 0.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) stock decreased by 2.92% to $2.0. At the close, electroCore's trading volume reached 12.0K shares. This is 0.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.9 million.