12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) stock rose 7.49% to $12.04 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 11.2K shares come close, making up 25.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.6 million.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) shares increased by 5.95% to $2.49. This security traded at a volume of 1.1K shares come close, making up 0.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) stock increased by 4.6% to $5.9. At the close, Chembio Diagnostics's trading volume reached 3.0 million shares. This is 305.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $119.0 million.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) shares increased by 4.08% to $3.57. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 400 shares, which is 0.26 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) shares moved upwards by 3.53% to $11.58. This security traded at a volume of 249.0K shares come close, making up 22.31% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $833.1 million.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares moved upwards by 3.5% to $1.18. This security traded at a volume of 92.4K shares come close, making up 2.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million.

Losers

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) shares decreased by 7.21% to $5.28 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.3K shares, which is 3.48 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 million.

Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ:SRRK) stock decreased by 6.92% to $42.01. Trading volume for this security closed at 8.4K, accounting for 3.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) stock decreased by 4.08% to $24.24. This security traded at a volume of 36.4K shares come close, making up 9.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $911.0 million.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) stock fell 3.25% to $7.15. At the close, Applied DNA Sciences's trading volume reached 236 shares. This is 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.4 million.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) shares decreased by 3.23% to $2.1. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.7K shares, which is 0.55 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.7 million.

InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares fell 2.86% to $1.02. This security traded at a volume of 1.3K shares come close, making up 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 million.