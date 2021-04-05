12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

GreenPower Motor Co (NASDAQ:GP) shares increased by 4.89% to $22.93 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.3K shares, which is 0.57 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $477.2 million.

Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) shares increased by 3.97% to $31.0. This security traded at a volume of 39.7K shares come close, making up 6.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) stock moved upwards by 2.44% to $47.33. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 16.8K shares, which is 7.67 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $818.0 million.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares increased by 2.03% to $11.02. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 31.2K shares, which is 0.71 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $766.7 million.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares rose 1.9% to $48.49. This security traded at a volume of 289.5K shares come close, making up 11.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 billion.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) shares moved upwards by 1.76% to $56.05. Trading volume for this security closed at 48.3K, accounting for 12.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.

Losers

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) stock decreased by 2.67% to $8.39 during Monday's after-market session. ACCO Brands's trading volume hit 43.0K shares by close, accounting for 7.88% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $801.6 million.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) stock fell 2.39% to $44.41. Trading volume for this security closed at 23.4K, accounting for 6.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $684.7 million.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares declined by 2.26% to $4.76. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 360 shares, which is 0.03 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) stock fell 1.92% to $3.59. Trading volume for this security closed at 32.7K, accounting for 11.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $198.2 million.

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares fell 1.91% to $1.03. Trading volume for this security closed at 31.5K, accounting for 0.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $159.7 million.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) stock declined by 1.77% to $0.83. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 12.9K shares, which is 0.24 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million.