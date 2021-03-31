12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) stock rose 17.16% to $1.57 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 3.0 million shares come close, making up 32.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $111.4 million.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares moved upwards by 11.7% to $8.3. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 206.8K shares, which is 395.87 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares moved upwards by 8.33% to $1.95. At the close, Jaguar Health's trading volume reached 200.4K shares. This is 0.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $229.7 million.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) stock rose 5.5% to $22.44. This security traded at a volume of 28.6K shares come close, making up 5.81% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock increased by 5.09% to $2.68. This security traded at a volume of 4.4K shares come close, making up 0.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.8 million.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) stock increased by 4.68% to $101.81. This security traded at a volume of 102.9K shares come close, making up 8.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 billion.

Losers

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) stock declined by 9.7% to $38.98 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 45.4K shares, which is 8.04 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $957.7 million.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) stock fell 6.16% to $1.22. Histogen's trading volume hit 2.5K shares by close, accounting for 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.5 million.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) stock fell 5.01% to $2.28. Trading volume for this security closed at 563.5K, accounting for 75.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $282.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) stock declined by 4.67% to $7.05. ProPhase Labs's trading volume hit 7.8K shares by close, accounting for 3.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) stock declined by 4.63% to $15.06. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 106.2K shares, which is 14.72 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares decreased by 4.58% to $6.26. At the close, 180 Life Sciences's trading volume reached 921 shares. This is 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $150.6 million.