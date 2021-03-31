12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

MER Telemanagement Solns (NASDAQ:MTSL) shares increased by 9.11% to $3.95 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 14.1K, accounting for 7.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock increased by 8.9% to $3.18. At the close, Ideanomics's trading volume reached 2.4 million shares. This is 5.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) stock moved upwards by 4.77% to $3.07. Trading volume for this security closed at 296.6K, accounting for 2.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) stock increased by 4.35% to $4.31. At the close, Taitron Components's trading volume reached 24.8K shares. This is 20.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.0 million.

OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) stock increased by 3.6% to $5.75. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.0K, accounting for 0.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) shares increased by 3.25% to $22.85. At the close, FuboTV's trading volume reached 658.5K shares. This is 2.83% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.

Losers

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) shares fell 7.36% to $4.03 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, CVD Equipment's trading volume reached 3.5K shares. This is 4.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock decreased by 5.13% to $17.6. At the close, Microvision's trading volume reached 2.6 million shares. This is 18.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares declined by 3.94% to $1.71. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 96.5K shares, which is 0.48 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.5 million.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock declined by 3.89% to $3.71. At the close, MoSys's trading volume reached 385 shares. This is 0.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.

Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock declined by 2.68% to $1.45. At the close, Borqs Technologies's trading volume reached 5.6K shares. This is 0.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.0 million.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock decreased by 2.59% to $1.51. Trading volume for this security closed at 191.6K, accounting for 2.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.8 million.