12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares increased by 4.43% to $22.14 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 13.5K, accounting for 0.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $188.5 million.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) stock rose 3.44% to $4.51. ATA Creativity Global's trading volume hit 14.6K shares by close, accounting for 0.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $141.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares increased by 3.01% to $14.2. This security traded at a volume of 2.7 million shares come close, making up 63.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $241.6 billion.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) stock rose 2.97% to $2.42. Trading volume for this security closed at 10.4K, accounting for 4.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $244.8 million.

Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock moved upwards by 2.84% to $9.77. Trading volume for this security closed at 311, accounting for 0.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Gap (NYSE:GPS) stock moved upwards by 2.25% to $29.46. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 877.4K shares, which is 11.78 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 billion.

Losers

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) stock fell 11.19% to $6.35 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 328.5K shares, which is 391.36 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock declined by 6.06% to $2.95. At the close, Nova Lifestyle's trading volume reached 2.5K shares. This is 0.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.

China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock decreased by 2.85% to $3.75. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.7K, accounting for 0.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.

Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) stock decreased by 2.69% to $3.26. At the close, Skillful Craftsman's trading volume reached 330 shares. This is 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.1 million.

Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) stock decreased by 1.45% to $1.36. Trading volume for this security closed at 32.9K, accounting for 1.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.0 million.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock declined by 1.09% to $3.66. Puxin's trading volume hit 5.8K shares by close, accounting for 1.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $319.2 million.