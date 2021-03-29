12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock rose 14.9% to $2.39 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 11.9 million shares come close, making up 661.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $89.9 million.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) stock rose 2.68% to $10.7. This security traded at a volume of 6.3K shares come close, making up 0.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $603.8 million.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares increased by 2.32% to $646.0. This security traded at a volume of 20.7K shares come close, making up 2.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock rose 2.2% to $1.85. Cemtrex's trading volume hit 3.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) shares increased by 2.0% to $2.04. This security traded at a volume of 3.1K shares come close, making up 0.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $128.5 million.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares moved upwards by 1.75% to $2.61. At the close, CooTek (Cayman)'s trading volume reached 815 shares. This is 0.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $158.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) stock declined by 5.85% to $5.8 during Monday's after-market session. Usio's trading volume hit 600 shares by close, accounting for 0.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $145.2 million.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares declined by 3.28% to $2.36. This security traded at a volume of 5.5K shares come close, making up 0.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares declined by 2.16% to $6.8. SPI Energy's trading volume hit 564 shares by close, accounting for 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.2 million.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) stock declined by 2.13% to $2.77. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.0K, accounting for 0.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $161.3 million.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock fell 1.9% to $1.55. This security traded at a volume of 21.0K shares come close, making up 0.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $109.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) stock decreased by 1.88% to $1.57. SuperCom's trading volume hit 2.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.4 million.