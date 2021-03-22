12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) stock increased by 3.05% to $0.92 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.7K, accounting for 0.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 million.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock moved upwards by 1.77% to $2.29. This security traded at a volume of 72.2K shares come close, making up 5.91% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $215.5 million.
- Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) stock rose 1.59% to $14.0. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 27.2K shares, which is 12.24 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $482.0 million.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares increased by 1.53% to $1.32. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.7K, accounting for 0.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million.
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) stock moved upwards by 1.39% to $5.09. Trading volume for this security closed at 27.2K, accounting for 1.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.9 million.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) stock moved upwards by 1.33% to $3.04. At the close, ComSovereign Holding's trading volume reached 4.8K shares. This is 0.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $201.5 million.
Losers
- Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) stock fell 3.06% to $12.69 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 27.5K shares come close, making up 6.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $161.2 million.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares decreased by 2.36% to $1.66. Trading volume for this security closed at 85.4K, accounting for 1.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.2 million.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock decreased by 2.26% to $8.25. This security traded at a volume of 14.0K shares come close, making up 0.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $119.1 million.
- ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) stock fell 1.85% to $32.52. ExOne's trading volume hit 3.3K shares by close, accounting for 0.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $717.8 million.
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) stock decreased by 1.44% to $4.81. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.6K, accounting for 0.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.0 million.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock fell 1.42% to $4.88. Code Chain New Continent's trading volume hit 3.6K shares by close, accounting for 0.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $177.3 million.
