12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares moved upwards by 12.67% to $8.0 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.2 million shares, which is 1428.51 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.0 million.
- Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) shares rose 4.15% to $18.04. Trading volume for this security closed at 11.5K, accounting for 3.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $664.4 million.
- Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) shares moved upwards by 2.9% to $8.49. At the close, Eastman Kodak's trading volume reached 1.1 million shares. This is 14.99% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $666.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Jabil (NYSE:JBL) stock rose 2.75% to $51.9. Trading volume for this security closed at 115.5K, accounting for 11.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) stock rose 1.62% to $1.88. Trading volume for this security closed at 60.4K, accounting for 0.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.3 million.
- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) stock increased by 1.45% to $34.94. This security traded at a volume of 226.8K shares come close, making up 2.58% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion.
Losers
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares declined by 10.26% to $1.4 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, My Size's trading volume reached 26.6K shares. This is 3.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.
- Integrated Media (NASDAQ:IMTE) stock decreased by 5.95% to $8.7. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 193.8K shares, which is 14.67 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $62.2 million.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares decreased by 4.19% to $9.16. At the close, Mercurity Fintech Holding's trading volume reached 7.7K shares. This is 0.97% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $96.2 million.
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) stock decreased by 4.12% to $3.89. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 12.5K shares, which is 4.16 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $103.6 million.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares fell 2.71% to $1.8. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 113.5K shares, which is 1.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $79.4 million.
- SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock fell 2.59% to $6.77. At the close, SilverSun Technologies's trading volume reached 19.6K shares. This is 4.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMAfter-Hours Center Movers