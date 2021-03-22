 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2021 5:34pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares moved upwards by 12.67% to $8.0 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.2 million shares, which is 1428.51 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.0 million.
  • Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) shares rose 4.15% to $18.04. Trading volume for this security closed at 11.5K, accounting for 3.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $664.4 million.
  • Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) shares moved upwards by 2.9% to $8.49. At the close, Eastman Kodak's trading volume reached 1.1 million shares. This is 14.99% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $666.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Jabil (NYSE:JBL) stock rose 2.75% to $51.9. Trading volume for this security closed at 115.5K, accounting for 11.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) stock rose 1.62% to $1.88. Trading volume for this security closed at 60.4K, accounting for 0.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.3 million.
  • SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) stock increased by 1.45% to $34.94. This security traded at a volume of 226.8K shares come close, making up 2.58% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion.

Losers

  • My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares declined by 10.26% to $1.4 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, My Size's trading volume reached 26.6K shares. This is 3.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.
  • Integrated Media (NASDAQ:IMTE) stock decreased by 5.95% to $8.7. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 193.8K shares, which is 14.67 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $62.2 million.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares decreased by 4.19% to $9.16. At the close, Mercurity Fintech Holding's trading volume reached 7.7K shares. This is 0.97% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $96.2 million.
  • Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) stock decreased by 4.12% to $3.89. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 12.5K shares, which is 4.16 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $103.6 million.
  • Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares fell 2.71% to $1.8. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 113.5K shares, which is 1.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $79.4 million.
  • SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock fell 2.59% to $6.77. At the close, SilverSun Technologies's trading volume reached 19.6K shares. This is 4.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million.
 

Related Articles (SPRT + SWIR)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Jumps Over 200 Points; Dyadic International Shares Spike Higher
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Mid-Day Market Update: Support.com Jumps Following Merger News; Odonate Therapeutics Shares Slide
Why Support.com Stock Is Skyrocketing Monday
35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMAfter-Hours Center Movers