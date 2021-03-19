12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) stock increased by 3.22% to $0.96 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 13.6K shares, which is 0.23 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.5 million.

ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares moved upwards by 3.03% to $3.02. This security traded at a volume of 25.2K shares come close, making up 0.88% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $200.1 million.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares rose 2.81% to $2.19. This security traded at a volume of 535 shares come close, making up 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.4 million.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares increased by 2.68% to $5.36. This security traded at a volume of 772 shares come close, making up 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $194.7 million.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) shares increased by 1.92% to $16.4. Mayville Engineering's trading volume hit 53.5K shares by close, accounting for 140.84% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $328.9 million.

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock increased by 1.68% to $1.21. This security traded at a volume of 41.8K shares come close, making up 0.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.3 million.

Losers

Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) shares fell 3.91% to $14.75 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Flux Power Holdings's trading volume reached 6.9K shares. This is 1.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.3 million.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) shares declined by 2.98% to $12.72. Alta Equipment Group's trading volume hit 39.8K shares by close, accounting for 45.84% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $381.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock decreased by 2.07% to $1.42. This security traded at a volume of 30.4K shares come close, making up 1.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.3 million.

HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) stock declined by 2.06% to $4.0. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 851.0K shares, which is 135.68 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $306.7 million.

ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares decreased by 1.89% to $1.56. ATIF Holdings's trading volume hit 9.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.1 million.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) shares declined by 1.81% to $44.55. This security traded at a volume of 10.9K shares come close, making up 1.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $355.1 million.