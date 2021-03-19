12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares rose 7.35% to $3.94 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Vislink Technologies's trading volume reached 795.9K shares. This is 5.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $179.8 million.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock moved upwards by 4.05% to $1.54. My Size's trading volume hit 178 shares by close, accounting for 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock moved upwards by 3.82% to $2.17. Trading volume for this security closed at 12.5K, accounting for 0.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $153.8 million.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) stock moved upwards by 2.96% to $2.43. At the close, Alithya Group's trading volume reached 3.1K shares. This is 0.74% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $141.5 million.

Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock moved upwards by 2.45% to $1.67. This security traded at a volume of 2.6K shares come close, making up 0.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $93.3 million.

Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) stock increased by 2.35% to $10.85. This security traded at a volume of 209.5K shares come close, making up 1.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.

Losers

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) stock fell 4.02% to $2.15 during Friday's after-market session. SuperCom's trading volume hit 336.4K shares by close, accounting for 8.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.3 million.

Integrated Media (NASDAQ:IMTE) stock decreased by 3.53% to $7.11. Integrated Media's trading volume hit 15.9K shares by close, accounting for 1.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.9 million.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) shares declined by 2.03% to $127.03. At the close, PTC's trading volume reached 120.0K shares. This is 16.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 billion.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock decreased by 1.85% to $0.96. Sonim Technologies's trading volume hit 255.9K shares by close, accounting for 9.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.6 million.

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares declined by 1.76% to $7.85. SPI Energy's trading volume hit 1.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $186.0 million.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares fell 1.62% to $1.22. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.6K, accounting for 0.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.9 million.