10 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) stock moved upwards by 6.65% to $19.08 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 590.7K, accounting for 9.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 billion.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) stock increased by 4.44% to $19.75. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.7K, accounting for 0.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $535.2 million.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) stock increased by 3.32% to $3.11. At the close, Kosmos Energy's trading volume reached 347.3K shares. This is 4.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) shares increased by 3.22% to $1.28. U.S. Well Services's trading volume hit 50.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.55% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.9 million.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) stock rose 2.68% to $16.45. Trading volume for this security closed at 216.5K, accounting for 4.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) stock increased by 2.5% to $15.93. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.3K shares, which is 0.25 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $243.1 million.

Losers

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) stock declined by 4.99% to $103.71 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 12.1K, accounting for 4.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $763.2 million.

RPC (NYSE:RES) shares decreased by 1.82% to $5.15. RPC's trading volume hit 89.3K shares by close, accounting for 8.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) shares declined by 1.43% to $2.77. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 145.7K shares, which is 10.34 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.1 million.

Comstock Res (NYSE:CRK) stock decreased by 1.15% to $5.2. This security traded at a volume of 527.6K shares come close, making up 16.31% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.