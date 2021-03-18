12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) shares rose 9.1% to $61.58 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 84.3K shares come close, making up 13.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) shares moved upwards by 5.81% to $91.01. Ollie's Bargain Outlet's trading volume hit 34.1K shares by close, accounting for 2.78% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock rose 4.94% to $5.31. Express's trading volume hit 639.6K shares by close, accounting for 2.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $344.9 million.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) stock moved upwards by 4.26% to $3.18. This security traded at a volume of 1.4K shares come close, making up 0.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) stock moved upwards by 3.84% to $41.91. This security traded at a volume of 22.3K shares come close, making up 0.74% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion.

Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) shares moved upwards by 3.8% to $20.99. This security traded at a volume of 128.5K shares come close, making up 6.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.

Losers

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares decreased by 6.87% to $3.12 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 54.3K shares come close, making up 12.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.5 million.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares declined by 3.37% to $1.15. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 697 shares, which is 0.01 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.0 million.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) shares decreased by 1.66% to $23.12. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 324.3K shares, which is 5.89 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 billion.

Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) shares declined by 1.64% to $18.63. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 10.9K shares, which is 1.34 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock fell 1.49% to $3.99. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 818 shares, which is 0.04 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) stock declined by 1.3% to $8.4. This security traded at a volume of 9.7K shares come close, making up 1.47% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $80.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.