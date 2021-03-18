12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) stock moved upwards by 20.83% to $2.03 during Thursday's after-market session. SenesTech's trading volume hit 1.3 million shares by close, accounting for 146.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) shares increased by 11.74% to $3.14. At the close, vTv Therapeutics's trading volume reached 1.4 million shares. This is 41.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.2 million.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares moved upwards by 6.33% to $3.86. This security traded at a volume of 72.3K shares come close, making up 1.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $941.0 million.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) stock rose 6.26% to $6.08. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 25.0K shares, which is 2.71 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.9 million.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) stock rose 6.17% to $10.15. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 805 shares, which is 0.07 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $869.6 million.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares moved upwards by 5.55% to $1.9. At the close, Marker Therapeutics's trading volume reached 754.2K shares. This is 83.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.7 million.

Losers

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) stock declined by 5.98% to $3.78 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 12.9K shares come close, making up 1.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.6 million.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) shares fell 4.42% to $13.2. Alpine Immune Sciences's trading volume hit 701 shares by close, accounting for 0.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) stock decreased by 3.43% to $1.69. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 13.6K shares, which is 0.32 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.2 million.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) stock decreased by 3.19% to $15.49. This security traded at a volume of 939.4K shares come close, making up 35.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares decreased by 2.96% to $2.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 392, accounting for 0.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $390.4 million.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) stock decreased by 2.76% to $1.41. Baudax Bio's trading volume hit 9.9K shares by close, accounting for 0.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $98.9 million.