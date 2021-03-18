12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock moved upwards by 4.12% to $13.64 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 766.2K, accounting for 111.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.1 million.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares rose 3.63% to $3.71. At the close, Enveric Biosciences's trading volume reached 7.1K shares. This is 0.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) stock rose 3.46% to $8.66. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.8K, accounting for 0.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $231.2 million.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock rose 2.34% to $2.62. This security traded at a volume of 21.5K shares come close, making up 0.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $142.4 million.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) shares rose 2.11% to $3.38. At the close, Limelight Networks's trading volume reached 274.5K shares. This is 4.99% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $419.5 million.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) stock moved upwards by 2.09% to $64.96. At the close, Lightspeed POS's trading volume reached 52.0K shares. This is 6.99% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 billion.

Losers

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock fell 9.3% to $4.88 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 84.2K shares, which is 1.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) stock fell 4.12% to $1.63. At the close, UTStarcom Holdings's trading volume reached 700 shares. This is 0.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.5 million.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares declined by 4.03% to $4.05. At the close, BIO-key International's trading volume reached 11.3K shares. This is 2.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares decreased by 2.65% to $1.47. At the close, My Size's trading volume reached 202 shares. This is 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock fell 2.56% to $0.92. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 68.8K shares, which is 2.45 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.0 million.

Paya Holdings (NASDAQ:PAYA) shares fell 2.2% to $11.57. This security traded at a volume of 1.7K shares come close, making up 0.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.