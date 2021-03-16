11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) shares moved upwards by 4.3% to $2.18 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 155.3K, accounting for 19.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million.

AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) shares moved upwards by 3.03% to $4.07. This security traded at a volume of 3.2K shares come close, making up 0.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.4 million.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares moved upwards by 2.17% to $4.69. trivago's trading volume hit 11.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares increased by 1.8% to $59.68. Trading volume for this security closed at 87.0K, accounting for 2.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 billion.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) stock moved upwards by 1.65% to $1.23. This security traded at a volume of 35.5K shares come close, making up 0.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.1 million.

Losers

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) shares declined by 9.53% to $5.7 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 31.0K shares come close, making up 1.93% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $435.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) stock fell 2.83% to $18.22. iHeartMedia's trading volume hit 12.0K shares by close, accounting for 1.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.

Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) stock fell 1.56% to $3.8. Cuentas's trading volume hit 195 shares by close, accounting for 0.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.0 million.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) shares declined by 1.4% to $7.08. Super League Gaming's trading volume hit 146.9K shares by close, accounting for 1.69% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) stock fell 1.3% to $3.05. Trading volume for this security closed at 52.0K, accounting for 0.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $95.3 million.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) shares decreased by 1.19% to $27.55. Shaw Communications's trading volume hit 39.9K shares by close, accounting for 3.61% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 billion.