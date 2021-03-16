12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) shares rose 4.56% to $2.75 during Tuesday's after-market session. Meten EdtechX Education's trading volume hit 597 shares by close, accounting for 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.5 million.

China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares increased by 3.94% to $4.22. At the close, China Liberal Education's trading volume reached 2.5K shares. This is 0.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock rose 3.55% to $2.04. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 25.3K shares, which is 0.18 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.8 million.

Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) stock moved upwards by 3.4% to $36.4. This security traded at a volume of 28.5K shares come close, making up 14.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) stock increased by 3.27% to $18.0. At the close, Container Store Group's trading volume reached 45.8K shares. This is 3.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $908.7 million.

Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) stock rose 2.62% to $7.03. This security traded at a volume of 144.9K shares come close, making up 2.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $508.8 million.

Losers

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) stock declined by 4.42% to $8.01 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Aspen Group's trading volume reached 4.7K shares. This is 2.81% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $195.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) stock decreased by 3.34% to $5.79. Oriental Culture Holding's trading volume hit 60.8K shares by close, accounting for 2.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.2 million.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares declined by 3.22% to $2.41. Muscle Maker's trading volume hit 3.3K shares by close, accounting for 0.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 million.

Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares fell 2.21% to $1.77. At the close, Rave Restaurant Gr's trading volume reached 1.4K shares. This is 0.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.8 million.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock declined by 2.2% to $5.8. This security traded at a volume of 9.2K shares come close, making up 1.89% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $505.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock fell 2.07% to $1.9. At the close, Dogness (Intl)'s trading volume reached 500 shares. This is 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.8 million.