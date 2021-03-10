 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2021 4:42pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock increased by 97.91% to $4.75 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.5 million, accounting for 1054.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) shares moved upwards by 9.08% to $18.25. Rush Street Interactive's trading volume hit 83.8K shares by close, accounting for 6.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock increased by 4.16% to $3.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 144.9K, accounting for 4.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $227.9 million.

KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) stock increased by 2.86% to $3.59. This security traded at a volume of 160 shares come close, making up 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) stock increased by 2.37% to $91.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 45.6K shares, which is 2.81 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.6 billion.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) stock rose 2.04% to $20.97. 500.com's trading volume hit 4.9K shares by close, accounting for 0.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $901.9 million.

Losers

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares fell 6.51% to $28.31 during Wednesday's after-market session. Koss's trading volume hit 168.8K shares by close, accounting for 4.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $237.6 million.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) stock declined by 3.55% to $2.99. This security traded at a volume of 11.4K shares come close, making up 0.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.7 million.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock decreased by 2.64% to $1.11. Trading volume for this security closed at 9.7K, accounting for 0.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $378.9 million.

Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) shares declined by 2.12% to $2.65. At the close, Charles & Colvard's trading volume reached 5.3K shares. This is 0.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $77.4 million.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) shares fell 1.78% to $8.3. At the close, Full House Resorts's trading volume reached 6.9K shares. This is 1.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $225.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) shares decreased by 1.55% to $21.05. Melco Resorts and Enter's trading volume hit 87.7K shares by close, accounting for 3.58% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 billion.

 

Related Articles (FLL + CTHR)

82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
61 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 8, 2021
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
101 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMAfter-Hours Center Movers