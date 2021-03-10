12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) shares moved upwards by 12.21% to $21.5 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 73.5K, accounting for 11.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGE) shares rose 4.77% to $121.49. Madison Square Garden's trading volume hit 7.7K shares by close, accounting for 3.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.

Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) stock moved upwards by 4.31% to $0.97. Luokung Technology's trading volume hit 319.6K shares by close, accounting for 1.93% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $308.3 million.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares moved upwards by 2.61% to $3.93. At the close, trivago's trading volume reached 301 shares. This is 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

iHuman (NYSE:IH) stock increased by 2.5% to $15.15. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.3K shares, which is 1.37 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $791.9 million.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares rose 1.72% to $10.0. This security traded at a volume of 2.4 million shares come close, making up 1.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Losers

AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) shares declined by 3.82% to $4.03 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 6.2K shares, which is 0.33 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.7 million.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) shares declined by 3.6% to $4.02. At the close, LiveXLive Media's trading volume reached 3.9K shares. This is 0.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $303.4 million.

World Wrestling Enter (NYSE:WWE) shares decreased by 3.36% to $55.3. This security traded at a volume of 92.5K shares come close, making up 7.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) stock declined by 2.53% to $5.41. Super League Gaming's trading volume hit 13.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.2 million.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) shares decreased by 1.67% to $25.34. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 593.0K shares, which is 8.26 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

9F (NASDAQ:JFU) shares fell 1.2% to $1.65. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.8K shares, which is 0.04 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $322.0 million.