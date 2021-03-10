12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) stock increased by 6.51% to $34.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 137.7K shares come close, making up 8.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) stock increased by 5.75% to $5.88. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.2K shares, which is 2.69 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.0 million.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) stock rose 5.71% to $3.33. Vislink Technologies's trading volume hit 212.2K shares by close, accounting for 1.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.9 million.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock rose 5.38% to $2.74. CooTek (Cayman)'s trading volume hit 13.7K shares by close, accounting for 2.69% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $166.3 million.

Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) shares rose 3.09% to $3.33. This security traded at a volume of 7.9K shares come close, making up 1.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.8 million.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock moved upwards by 2.69% to $2.52. This security traded at a volume of 1.1K shares come close, making up 0.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 million.

Losers

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) stock decreased by 11.69% to $13.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.0 million shares, which is 23.41 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) shares declined by 8.74% to $23.5. At the close, Sumo Logic's trading volume reached 55.9K shares. This is 4.89% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares decreased by 5.52% to $3.94. Exela Technologies's trading volume hit 456.3K shares by close, accounting for 2.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.9 million.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares fell 5.47% to $2.42. At the close, Cemtrex's trading volume reached 118.6K shares. This is 6.84% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.4 million.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares declined by 5.29% to $4.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.0 million, accounting for 49.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) shares decreased by 3.21% to $1.81. GSE Systems's trading volume hit 2.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.3 million.