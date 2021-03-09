12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) shares rose 9.8% to $1.12 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Luokung Technology's trading volume reached 609.8K shares. This is 3.89% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $355.9 million.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) shares moved upwards by 8.79% to $2.35. Creative Realities's trading volume hit 21.5K shares by close, accounting for 2.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE:CNK) stock increased by 3.08% to $24.74. Trading volume for this security closed at 246.0K, accounting for 3.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares moved upwards by 2.94% to $10.85. This security traded at a volume of 3.0 million shares come close, making up 2.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares increased by 1.61% to $1.26. This security traded at a volume of 39.8K shares come close, making up 0.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.1 million.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) stock rose 1.37% to $5.15. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.3K shares, which is 0.03 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $110.6 million.

Losers

AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) shares declined by 4.25% to $3.38 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 13.5K, accounting for 0.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $60.1 million.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) shares fell 1.63% to $5.44. Urban One's trading volume hit 2.5K shares by close, accounting for 0.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $259.7 million.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) stock declined by 1.53% to $3.88. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 9.3K shares, which is 0.13 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $211.5 million.

ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) stock declined by 1.48% to $2.68. This security traded at a volume of 2.1K shares come close, making up 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $83.8 million.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) shares decreased by 1.47% to $6.74. Trading volume for this security closed at 15.1K, accounting for 0.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $310.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) shares fell 1.4% to $3.54. Sify Technologies's trading volume hit 558 shares by close, accounting for 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $634.4 million.