12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

ServiceSource Intl (NASDAQ:SREV) stock moved upwards by 6.17% to $1.72 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 17.5K, accounting for 3.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.2 million.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock increased by 5.2% to $4.85. Exela Technologies's trading volume hit 3.5 million shares by close, accounting for 28.85% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $238.7 million.

OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) shares increased by 4.29% to $6.8. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.7K, accounting for 0.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) stock rose 4.07% to $6.9. This security traded at a volume of 1.5K shares come close, making up 3.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $123.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) shares rose 2.59% to $320.0. MongoDB's trading volume hit 78.5K shares by close, accounting for 8.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) stock moved upwards by 1.73% to $16.39. Trading volume for this security closed at 344.6K, accounting for 4.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion.

Losers

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) stock decreased by 9.46% to $18.49 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 25.5K shares come close, making up 5.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $817.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) shares decreased by 4.26% to $22.51. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 16.4K shares, which is 1.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock declined by 3.85% to $1.0. This security traded at a volume of 6.0K shares come close, making up 0.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.1 million.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock decreased by 3.06% to $1.27. Trading volume for this security closed at 417, accounting for 0.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock decreased by 2.92% to $9.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.6K, accounting for 0.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.7 million.

UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) stock declined by 2.67% to $1.46. UTStarcom Holdings's trading volume hit 15.5K shares by close, accounting for 1.85% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.4 million.