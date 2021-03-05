12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) shares rose 14.55% to $3.7 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Forward Industries's trading volume reached 2.3K shares. This is 0.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.5 million.

Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) shares increased by 6.49% to $2.46. At the close, Remark Holdings's trading volume reached 27.8K shares. This is 0.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $244.7 million.

Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) shares increased by 3.71% to $3.21. Skillful Craftsman's trading volume hit 29.7K shares by close, accounting for 6.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.5 million.

LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) shares moved upwards by 3.4% to $18.5. At the close, LMP Automotive Holdings's trading volume reached 74.5K shares. This is 36.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.4 million.

Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:MWK) shares rose 2.68% to $34.76. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.5K shares, which is 0.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $991.3 million.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock rose 2.59% to $1.58. Xcel Brands's trading volume hit 1.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 million.

Losers

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock declined by 3.59% to $14.51 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 11.0K shares come close, making up 0.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $496.2 million.

Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) stock decreased by 3.26% to $41.0. Dave & Buster's Enter's trading volume hit 473.5K shares by close, accounting for 23.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) shares fell 2.87% to $89.6. Trading volume for this security closed at 445.8K, accounting for 7.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock decreased by 2.52% to $2.33. At the close, Meten EdtechX Education's trading volume reached 13.9K shares. This is 0.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.1 million.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares decreased by 2.22% to $30.49. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 91.7K shares, which is 7.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) stock decreased by 1.88% to $37.09. This security traded at a volume of 5.1K shares come close, making up 0.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion.