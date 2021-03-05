12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock increased by 3.92% to $4.1 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 108.9K, accounting for 1.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $275.2 million.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares increased by 3.84% to $0.81. At the close, Staffing 360 Solutions's trading volume reached 5.4K shares. This is 0.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.7 million.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) stock increased by 3.79% to $11.75. This security traded at a volume of 126.4K shares come close, making up 10.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) shares increased by 3.67% to $4.8. Sino-Global Shipping's trading volume hit 9.8K shares by close, accounting for 0.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.8 million.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) stock increased by 2.55% to $31.3. This security traded at a volume of 23.9K shares come close, making up 3.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $249.5 million.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) stock increased by 2.41% to $26.24. Bloom Energy's trading volume hit 201.1K shares by close, accounting for 3.88% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion.

Losers

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares declined by 6.11% to $8.61 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 13.2K shares, which is 0.52 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.4 million.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares declined by 3.96% to $1.7. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.3K, accounting for 0.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 million.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares declined by 3.2% to $5.15. Orbital Energy Group's trading volume hit 9.5K shares by close, accounting for 0.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $238.2 million.

Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) shares fell 2.44% to $14.81. Controladora Vuela's trading volume hit 226.0K shares by close, accounting for 39.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares fell 2.04% to $13.0. This security traded at a volume of 9.6K shares come close, making up 1.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $517.9 million.

ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares declined by 1.84% to $1.07. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 21.1K shares, which is 0.26 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.9 million.