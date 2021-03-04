12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP) stock increased by 8.11% to $820.0 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 69.9K shares come close, making up 24.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 billion.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock moved upwards by 5.36% to $3.73. Trading volume for this security closed at 22.0K, accounting for 0.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.4 million.

TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares rose 5.28% to $2.39. At the close, TD Hldgs's trading volume reached 28.8K shares. This is 2.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $224.9 million.

Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE:GOL) shares rose 4.7% to $7.23. This security traded at a volume of 15.7K shares come close, making up 1.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) shares rose 3.83% to $14.88. Infrastructure and Energy's trading volume hit 14.5K shares by close, accounting for 1.31% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $340.8 million.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) stock rose 3.09% to $3.0. At the close, Ocean Power Technologies's trading volume reached 7.1K shares. This is 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $93.3 million.

Losers

Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) stock declined by 4.2% to $2.97 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.0K, accounting for 5.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) shares fell 3.97% to $46.27. Ameresco's trading volume hit 81.7K shares by close, accounting for 17.88% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) stock fell 3.72% to $78.84. Trading volume for this security closed at 833.4K, accounting for 54.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock fell 3.38% to $10.01. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.2K shares, which is 0.05 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.0 million.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) stock decreased by 2.94% to $8.28. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.0K shares, which is 0.14 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.3 million.

MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares declined by 1.9% to $8.28. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 633 shares, which is 0.05 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.3 million.