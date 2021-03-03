12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) stock rose 5.99% to $2.65 during Wednesday's after-market session. Allied Esports's trading volume hit 113.3K shares by close, accounting for 3.61% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $103.7 million.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) shares increased by 2.54% to $295.48. This security traded at a volume of 105.2K shares come close, making up 6.89% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares rose 2.35% to $47.0. This security traded at a volume of 50.5K shares come close, making up 3.81% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) shares moved upwards by 1.94% to $301.74. Lululemon Athletica's trading volume hit 193.1K shares by close, accounting for 12.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.3 billion.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) shares rose 1.79% to $48.28. Trading volume for this security closed at 132.1K, accounting for 8.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) shares increased by 1.74% to $112.99. At the close, Ross Stores's trading volume reached 1.3 million shares. This is 82.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) shares decreased by 14.88% to $37.37 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 343.1K, accounting for 12.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) shares declined by 4.88% to $3.51. Trading volume for this security closed at 127, accounting for 0.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 million.

Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) shares declined by 4.68% to $11.63. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 24.4K shares, which is 1.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) stock declined by 2.84% to $24.7. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 323.4K shares, which is 6.96 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) shares declined by 2.71% to $2.88. This security traded at a volume of 2.0K shares come close, making up 0.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.0 million.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) shares declined by 2.56% to $5.39. At the close, J.Jill's trading volume reached 3.7K shares. This is 0.85% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.8 million.