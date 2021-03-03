12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) shares moved upwards by 14.55% to $4.25 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 299.9K shares, which is 309.24 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.

Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) stock increased by 4.19% to $7.45. At the close, Navios Maritime Holdings's trading volume reached 4.3K shares. This is 2.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $118.3 million.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares moved upwards by 3.82% to $9.49. This security traded at a volume of 211 shares come close, making up 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.4 million.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) stock increased by 3.11% to $58.38. This security traded at a volume of 10.5K shares come close, making up 0.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares rose 3.04% to $5.42. At the close, Akerna's trading volume reached 1.6K shares. This is 0.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.0 million.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) stock rose 2.3% to $36.35. Veritiv's trading volume hit 19.5K shares by close, accounting for 18.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $577.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) shares declined by 6.41% to $7.6 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, China Recycling Energy's trading volume reached 6.5K shares. This is 1.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.

Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ:RADA) shares declined by 6.4% to $11.57. At the close, Rada Electronics Industri's trading volume reached 472.6K shares. This is 64.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $505.8 million.

Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock fell 5.57% to $5.6. Sino-Global Shipping's trading volume hit 18.9K shares by close, accounting for 0.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.5 million.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) stock fell 3.92% to $1.47. Hudson Technologies's trading volume hit 10.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) stock fell 2.22% to $3.98. R.R.Donnelley & Sons's trading volume hit 698.8K shares by close, accounting for 39.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $284.2 million.

EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) shares declined by 1.98% to $41.67. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.6K, accounting for 0.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.