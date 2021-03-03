12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) shares rose 4.59% to $9.1 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 16.3K, accounting for 5.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $694.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares moved upwards by 4.18% to $8.97. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.8K, accounting for 0.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $762.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) shares moved upwards by 3.87% to $1.61. UTStarcom Holdings's trading volume hit 306 shares by close, accounting for 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.8 million.

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) stock rose 3.62% to $8.3. This security traded at a volume of 743 shares come close, making up 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $196.7 million.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) shares moved upwards by 2.44% to $345.95. RingCentral's trading volume hit 56.1K shares by close, accounting for 6.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.3 billion.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) stock rose 2.14% to $146.26. At the close, Splunk's trading volume reached 161.5K shares. This is 5.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Losers

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) stock fell 13.15% to $14.4 during Wednesday's after-market session. Yext's trading volume hit 166.0K shares by close, accounting for 14.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) stock fell 12.99% to $209.89. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 339.0K shares, which is 23.29 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares declined by 4.71% to $1.32. Trading volume for this security closed at 11.2K, accounting for 0.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) stock decreased by 4.39% to $43.56. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.2 million, accounting for 13.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) shares decreased by 3.97% to $237.0. At the close, Snowflake's trading volume reached 708.8K shares. This is 14.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $67.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares fell 3.31% to $7.02. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 447 shares, which is 0.09 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $191.2 million.