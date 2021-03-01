12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

ServiceSource Intl (NASDAQ:SREV) stock rose 16.04% to $1.88 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, ServiceSource Intl's trading volume reached 61.2K shares. This is 11.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $182.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) shares moved upwards by 9.91% to $450.27. Zoom Video Communications's trading volume hit 1.3 million shares by close, accounting for 21.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares rose 4.85% to $19.87. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 9.4K shares, which is 0.37 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $264.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) stock rose 4.55% to $1.95. This security traded at a volume of 3.4 million shares come close, making up 201.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.6 million.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock moved upwards by 2.82% to $9.46. Kopin's trading volume hit 19.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $804.6 million.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares increased by 2.75% to $3.73. This security traded at a volume of 199.5K shares come close, making up 0.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Losers

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) shares fell 7.47% to $16.37 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 376.6K shares come close, making up 24.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares fell 3.67% to $7.06. At the close, EMCORE's trading volume reached 450 shares. This is 0.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.2 million.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) stock fell 3.53% to $14.5. This security traded at a volume of 123.4K shares come close, making up 2.92% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) stock declined by 3.02% to $4.5. VerifyMe's trading volume hit 679 shares by close, accounting for 0.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.6 million.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares fell 2.85% to $4.1. At the close, CooTek (Cayman)'s trading volume reached 3.3K shares. This is 0.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $248.8 million.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) stock declined by 2.6% to $8.64. One Stop Systems's trading volume hit 8.0K shares by close, accounting for 1.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $143.6 million.