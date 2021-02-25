12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Charah Solns (NYSE:CHRA) shares rose 5.07% to $4.35 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.1K shares, which is 0.18 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $130.4 million.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares rose 4.61% to $5.21. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 65.9K shares, which is 1.18 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $350.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) shares moved upwards by 3.28% to $12.88. Mesa Air Group's trading volume hit 49.1K shares by close, accounting for 4.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $458.1 million.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) shares increased by 2.89% to $7.78. This security traded at a volume of 38.7K shares come close, making up 3.67% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $383.3 million.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) stock moved upwards by 2.65% to $1.93. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 101 shares, which is 0.01 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock increased by 2.44% to $44.4. At the close, Plug Power's trading volume reached 1.0 million shares. This is 2.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares decreased by 13.83% to $36.46 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 711.1K shares come close, making up 3.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) stock fell 8.41% to $56.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.2K, accounting for 0.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares decreased by 5.3% to $27.0. Kratos Defense & Security's trading volume hit 115.6K shares by close, accounting for 9.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) shares decreased by 4.76% to $9.22. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 16.7K shares, which is 2.38 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) shares decreased by 3.77% to $4.6. Energous's trading volume hit 723.0K shares by close, accounting for 8.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares fell 2.82% to $3.45. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 17.0K shares, which is 0.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.4 million.