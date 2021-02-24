12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock increased by 26.06% to $115.61 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 11.8 million shares, which is 35.35 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 billion.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) shares moved upwards by 11.26% to $40.8. At the close, Revolve Group's trading volume reached 34.0K shares. This is 3.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) stock increased by 7.5% to $5.44. Trading volume for this security closed at 530.8K, accounting for 92.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $115.9 million.

OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares moved upwards by 7.2% to $3.87. OneSmart Intl Edu Group's trading volume hit 4.0K shares by close, accounting for 1.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $624.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) stock rose 5.62% to $6.95. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 206 shares, which is 0.01 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.0 million.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock moved upwards by 5.26% to $19.41. Koss's trading volume hit 893.2K shares by close, accounting for 34.55% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $162.9 million.

Losers

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) shares declined by 13.05% to $5.4 during Wednesday's after-market session. Zovio's trading volume hit 1.4K shares by close, accounting for 0.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $173.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares decreased by 3.16% to $2.15. Dogness (Intl)'s trading volume hit 1.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.1 million.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) stock decreased by 2.95% to $2.97. Trading volume for this security closed at 17.5K, accounting for 0.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) stock decreased by 2.84% to $7.55. At the close, Foresight Autonomous's trading volume reached 37.6K shares. This is 0.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $484.3 million.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) stock fell 2.46% to $9.53. This security traded at a volume of 15.6K shares come close, making up 0.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares decreased by 2.29% to $3.85. This security traded at a volume of 190 shares come close, making up 0.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.7 million.