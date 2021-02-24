12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) shares moved upwards by 13.63% to $5.75 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 223.7K, accounting for 28.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $598.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) stock rose 4.35% to $124.58. T-Mobile US's trading volume hit 173.4K shares by close, accounting for 4.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.7 billion.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) stock increased by 3.77% to $14.85. Trading volume for this security closed at 52.5K, accounting for 1.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 billion.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock moved upwards by 3.18% to $9.4. Trading volume for this security closed at 17.9 million, accounting for 13.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) shares rose 2.71% to $1.89. Trading volume for this security closed at 830, accounting for 0.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.9 million.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) shares rose 2.28% to $10.29. At the close, Lizhi's trading volume reached 1.2K shares. This is 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $474.7 million.

Losers

9F (NASDAQ:JFU) shares decreased by 5.05% to $2.26 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 81.3K shares, which is 1.77 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $441.1 million.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. - 9.50% Notes due 2025 (NASDAQ:CSSEN) stock decreased by 4.33% to $25.0. At the close, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. - 9.50% Notes due 2025's trading volume reached 100.0K shares. This is 810.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) shares decreased by 3.38% to $1.43. Blue Hat Interactive's trading volume hit 1.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $67.1 million.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) shares declined by 3.11% to $5.92. This security traded at a volume of 18.5K shares come close, making up 6.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares fell 2.69% to $4.35. This security traded at a volume of 4.2K shares come close, making up 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.1 million.

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) stock fell 2.67% to $3.29. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 35.3K shares, which is 1.67 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $589.6 million.