12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares moved upwards by 27.72% to $12.9 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 321.5K shares come close, making up 7.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock rose 8.13% to $7.84. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.4K shares, which is 2.43 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.2 million.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) stock increased by 5.16% to $27.1. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 632.3K shares, which is 13.89 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) stock increased by 5.03% to $11.88. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.4 million, accounting for 2.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) shares moved upwards by 4.19% to $156.5. This security traded at a volume of 211.1K shares come close, making up 15.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 billion.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) shares rose 3.28% to $17.13. At the close, Cloudera's trading volume reached 151.4K shares. This is 2.89% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.

Losers

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares fell 13.54% to $17.5 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 111.4K, accounting for 4.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $232.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Ping Identity Holding (NYSE:PING) shares declined by 11.71% to $28.71. This security traded at a volume of 82.4K shares come close, making up 7.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares decreased by 7.27% to $66.37. This security traded at a volume of 93.7K shares come close, making up 4.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) stock decreased by 4.75% to $369.01. Trading volume for this security closed at 60.8K, accounting for 14.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 billion.

Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) stock declined by 3.67% to $7.09. At the close, Ebang International Hldgs's trading volume reached 238.9K shares. This is 1.97% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $985.7 million.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) stock fell 3.03% to $32.4. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 193.1K shares, which is 0.47 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.