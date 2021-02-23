12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) stock increased by 13.34% to $186.44 during Tuesday's after-market session. Marriott Vacations's trading volume hit 36.4K shares by close, accounting for 10.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 billion.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares rose 12.65% to $52.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 11.7K, accounting for 1.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) shares increased by 4.54% to $1.38. Trading volume for this security closed at 747, accounting for 0.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $232.1 million.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) shares moved upwards by 3.58% to $2.89. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.7K, accounting for 0.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.8 million.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) stock increased by 3.44% to $15.92. This security traded at a volume of 35.5K shares come close, making up 2.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $803.7 million.

Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) stock increased by 2.94% to $1.75. This security traded at a volume of 83.7K shares come close, making up 0.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $524.1 million.

Losers

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) shares fell 4.93% to $122.11 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 67.4K, accounting for 5.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 billion.

1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) shares decreased by 4.83% to $30.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 12.3K, accounting for 1.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock declined by 2.4% to $16.07. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.2 million, accounting for 26.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares decreased by 1.71% to $2.89. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 175.1K shares, which is 30.22 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) stock fell 1.65% to $7.78. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 17.1K shares, which is 0.28 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) shares decreased by 1.61% to $7.36. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 6.4K shares, which is 0.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $505.4 million.