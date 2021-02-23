12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares rose 37.28% to $5.56 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 956.3K, accounting for 66.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.4 million.

R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) stock rose 25.1% to $2.99. This security traded at a volume of 247.6K shares come close, making up 20.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) stock increased by 23.34% to $63.61. At the close, Upwork's trading volume reached 259.7K shares. This is 12.81% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares moved upwards by 4.02% to $1.55. Hudson Technologies's trading volume hit 150 shares by close, accounting for 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $67.1 million.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock increased by 3.6% to $1.15. Castor Maritime's trading volume hit 2.6 million shares by close, accounting for 1.55% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $585.6 million.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) shares rose 3.36% to $113.31. This security traded at a volume of 352.1K shares come close, making up 49.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion.

Losers

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) stock fell 17.16% to $1.98 during Tuesday's after-market session. ARC Document Solutions's trading volume hit 46.1K shares by close, accounting for 15.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $86.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) stock declined by 6.22% to $16.75. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 62.4K shares, which is 25.28 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) shares declined by 6.15% to $37.09. Trading volume for this security closed at 150.7K, accounting for 18.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock declined by 2.33% to $1.26. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 84.2K shares, which is 0.44 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $192.9 million.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) stock declined by 2.06% to $2.38. This security traded at a volume of 11.1K shares come close, making up 0.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.7 million.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) shares declined by 1.82% to $39.03. ExOne's trading volume hit 30.1K shares by close, accounting for 2.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $861.4 million.