12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ:DRVN) stock increased by 3.71% to $32.39 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.8K, accounting for 0.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock moved upwards by 2.51% to $14.67. At the close, Polar Power's trading volume reached 7.1K shares. This is 0.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $187.6 million.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares moved upwards by 2.36% to $49.75. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 960.5K shares, which is 2.36 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 billion.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares rose 2.27% to $5.4. At the close, Aqua Metals's trading volume reached 65.4K shares. This is 1.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $330.3 million.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares moved upwards by 2.01% to $18.23. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 168.4K shares, which is 0.25 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock increased by 1.98% to $4.12. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.1K, accounting for 0.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $101.7 million.

Losers

Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) shares decreased by 5.41% to $94.51 during Monday's after-market session. Trex Co's trading volume hit 103.7K shares by close, accounting for 15.31% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) stock fell 3.53% to $1.37. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 995 shares, which is 0.15 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $75.0 million.

ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock declined by 3.45% to $1.68. At the close, ATIF Holdings's trading volume reached 324.1K shares. This is 4.93% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $86.2 million.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) stock decreased by 2.99% to $4.55. RCM Technologies's trading volume hit 4.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.3 million.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) stock decreased by 2.21% to $6.66. This security traded at a volume of 14.7K shares come close, making up 0.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.8 million.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) shares fell 1.83% to $2.96. This security traded at a volume of 13.4K shares come close, making up 1.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $246.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.