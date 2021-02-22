12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) shares increased by 9.13% to $182.01 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 149.6K, accounting for 24.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares rose 7.14% to $4.2. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 244.4K shares, which is 2.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $191.6 million.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares increased by 5.75% to $40.77. This security traded at a volume of 41.7K shares come close, making up 2.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock rose 5.14% to $19.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 88.4K, accounting for 0.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares rose 5.04% to $11.66. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.3K shares, which is 0.08 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $70.8 million.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares rose 3.44% to $11.11. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 103.9K shares, which is 2.65 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $944.9 million.

Losers

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares fell 11.21% to $1.03 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, CYREN's trading volume reached 460.0K shares. This is 28.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $62.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) shares decreased by 6.32% to $5.04. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 200 shares, which is 0.21 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.9 million.

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares fell 5.55% to $10.38. This security traded at a volume of 278.7K shares come close, making up 43.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.0 million.

Bonso Electronics Intl (NASDAQ:BNSO) shares declined by 5.0% to $5.71. At the close, Bonso Electronics Intl's trading volume reached 5.0K shares. This is 2.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) shares fell 3.62% to $370.7. Palo Alto Networks's trading volume hit 458.9K shares by close, accounting for 41.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock declined by 3.27% to $2.37. Trading volume for this security closed at 8.5K, accounting for 1.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $238.4 million.