12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock moved upwards by 6.9% to $43.49 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, GameStop's trading volume reached 193.3K shares. This is 0.58% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) stock moved upwards by 4.57% to $20.82. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 25.9K shares, which is 4.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock rose 3.81% to $2.45. Trading volume for this security closed at 128.6K, accounting for 0.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.1 million.

Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) shares increased by 2.96% to $2.78. Meten EdtechX Education's trading volume hit 3.8K shares by close, accounting for 0.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.1 million.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares increased by 2.42% to $2.53. At the close, XpresSpa Group's trading volume reached 132.1K shares. This is 1.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.8 million.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) shares rose 2.05% to $1.99. Target Hospitality's trading volume hit 1.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.3 million.

Losers

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) shares decreased by 4.08% to $23.31 during Friday's after-market session. VOXX International's trading volume hit 17.7K shares by close, accounting for 4.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $557.7 million.

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares fell 2.46% to $1.19. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.2 million shares, which is 0.58 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $508.6 million.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) shares decreased by 2.05% to $34.5. PetMed Express's trading volume hit 9.6K shares by close, accounting for 1.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $699.3 million.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares decreased by 1.72% to $4.0. This security traded at a volume of 11.7K shares come close, making up 0.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $493.4 million.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) stock fell 1.62% to $3.66. This security traded at a volume of 101 shares come close, making up 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.2 million.

China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock declined by 1.55% to $4.46. This security traded at a volume of 2.7K shares come close, making up 0.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million.