12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) stock rose 5.69% to $17.81 during Friday's after-market session. Immunic's trading volume hit 94.7K shares by close, accounting for 34.67% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $368.9 million.

Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS) stock increased by 4.87% to $2.15. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 106.5K shares, which is 4.16 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.9 million.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) shares increased by 4.43% to $2.59. At the close, Tyme Technologies's trading volume reached 361.2K shares. This is 3.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $441.4 million.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) shares rose 3.86% to $4.57. Mereo BioPharma Group's trading volume hit 87.6K shares by close, accounting for 3.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $309.5 million.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares increased by 3.52% to $6.1. Intec Pharma's trading volume hit 3.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) stock increased by 2.82% to $8.74. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.4K, accounting for 0.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.0 million.

Losers

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) stock declined by 3.99% to $3.61 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Seelos Therapeutics's trading volume reached 4.8K shares. This is 0.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.1 million.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) stock declined by 3.57% to $4.87. ObsEva's trading volume hit 378.0K shares by close, accounting for 7.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $313.8 million.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) shares declined by 3.32% to $2.33. This security traded at a volume of 3.2K shares come close, making up 0.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $229.5 million.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) shares declined by 3.26% to $2.38. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 15.9K shares, which is 0.62 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.4 million.

Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares declined by 2.95% to $6.6. Geovax Labs's trading volume hit 6.3K shares by close, accounting for 0.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.8 million.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) stock decreased by 2.84% to $2.4. Trading volume for this security closed at 300, accounting for 0.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.8 million.