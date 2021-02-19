12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) stock moved upwards by 4.96% to $1.69 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 2.4K shares come close, making up 0.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.5 million.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) shares moved upwards by 2.97% to $4.84. This security traded at a volume of 542 shares come close, making up 0.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.0 million.

Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares increased by 2.9% to $2.48. Trading volume for this security closed at 40.5K, accounting for 0.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $109.4 million.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock increased by 2.81% to $5.84. This security traded at a volume of 5.1K shares come close, making up 0.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) stock rose 2.52% to $2.44. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 36.9K shares, which is 3.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.5 million.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock moved upwards by 2.2% to $72.9. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 887.5K shares, which is 2.74 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion.

Losers

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) stock declined by 5.47% to $8.47 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, QuickLogic's trading volume reached 2.1K shares. This is 0.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock decreased by 5.0% to $2.47. At the close, SGOCO Group's trading volume reached 78.2K shares. This is 16.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $248.4 million.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) shares decreased by 4.77% to $16.4. This security traded at a volume of 141.9K shares come close, making up 3.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock declined by 4.19% to $3.43. At the close, Sphere 3D's trading volume reached 20.2K shares. This is 1.58% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.9 million.

MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares declined by 3.32% to $4.37. Trading volume for this security closed at 54.5K, accounting for 1.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $90.9 million.

Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock fell 3.01% to $9.04. This security traded at a volume of 140 shares come close, making up 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.2 million.