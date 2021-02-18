12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Textron (NYSE:TXT) stock increased by 3.59% to $50.78 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 233.4K shares come close, making up 22.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 billion.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares increased by 3.3% to $1.25. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.1 million, accounting for 1.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $636.5 million.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) stock rose 2.91% to $3.18. This security traded at a volume of 18.3K shares come close, making up 1.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock rose 2.8% to $6.05. Aqua Metals's trading volume hit 23.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $370.1 million.

Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ:DRVN) stock increased by 2.8% to $31.56. This security traded at a volume of 876 shares come close, making up 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) shares increased by 2.7% to $6.45. At the close, Euro Tech Hldgs's trading volume reached 2.1K shares. This is 1.47% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million.

Losers

TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock fell 4.4% to $2.61 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, TD Hldgs's trading volume reached 435.4K shares. This is 40.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $245.6 million.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) shares fell 3.91% to $56.65. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 116.3K shares, which is 33.23 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares fell 3.41% to $6.81. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 7.0K shares, which is 0.92 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $198.6 million.

EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) shares decreased by 2.75% to $59.51. At the close, EHang Holdings's trading volume reached 40.1K shares. This is 1.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.

ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares fell 2.65% to $1.47. This security traded at a volume of 40.6K shares come close, making up 0.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.5 million.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares decreased by 2.23% to $11.4. Trading volume for this security closed at 659, accounting for 0.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.8 million.