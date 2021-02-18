12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock moved upwards by 28.57% to $3.87 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.8 million, accounting for 156.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 million.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares moved upwards by 13.33% to $6.8. This security traded at a volume of 92.4K shares come close, making up 17.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) stock increased by 6.34% to $331.0. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 24.1K shares, which is 4.35 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) stock increased by 4.79% to $30.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.2K, accounting for 2.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) stock moved upwards by 4.79% to $155.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 171.4K, accounting for 12.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares moved upwards by 4.39% to $42.75. Trading volume for this security closed at 778, accounting for 0.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Losers

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) stock decreased by 9.87% to $5.21 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Conduent's trading volume reached 212.4K shares. This is 12.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) stock decreased by 8.54% to $22.83. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 31.1K shares, which is 2.21 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock fell 5.39% to $36.05. This security traded at a volume of 114.4K shares come close, making up 3.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $873.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) shares fell 5.38% to $205.0. At the close, Appian's trading volume reached 8.1K shares. This is 0.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) stock decreased by 4.27% to $10.11. Trading volume for this security closed at 9.9K, accounting for 10.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $142.9 million.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) stock fell 4.05% to $2.61. This security traded at a volume of 97.7K shares come close, making up 3.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $237.6 million.