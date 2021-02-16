11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) shares rose 7.05% to $21.25 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 53.0K, accounting for 6.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) stock moved upwards by 2.78% to $55.66. Verizon Communications's trading volume hit 2.6 million shares by close, accounting for 15.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $230.3 billion.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares increased by 2.58% to $5.15. Trading volume for this security closed at 13.7K, accounting for 0.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $280.7 million.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) shares increased by 2.09% to $13.65. At the close, Lizhi's trading volume reached 1.9K shares. This is 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $629.7 million.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) stock moved upwards by 1.92% to $12.16. This security traded at a volume of 5.9K shares come close, making up 2.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.

Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) shares increased by 1.89% to $2.15. Trading volume for this security closed at 177.2K, accounting for 6.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $814.7 million.

Losers

Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) stock declined by 12.34% to $2.63 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Luokung Technology's trading volume reached 931.1K shares. This is 15.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $656.0 million.

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) stock fell 7.08% to $5.25. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 17.2K shares, which is 0.99 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $940.9 million.

WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) stock declined by 2.87% to $11.51. WiMi Hologram Cloud's trading volume hit 39.9K shares by close, accounting for 1.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $768.6 million.

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares decreased by 2.13% to $55.3. This security traded at a volume of 14.1K shares come close, making up 0.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $495.4 million.

Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) shares fell 1.97% to $24.41. This security traded at a volume of 36.8K shares come close, making up 1.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.